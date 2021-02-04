Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 19,025 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,025 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $12,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 209.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,116. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 6,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $275,229.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,230,892.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,053 shares of company stock worth $789,580. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

JCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

JCI opened at $50.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.09 and a 200 day moving average of $43.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $52.92. The firm has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.43%.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

