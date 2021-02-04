Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 2,124 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,124 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $12,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 26.0% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 28,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 119.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,446,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $176,548,000 after acquiring an additional 788,239 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 43.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PPG shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.79.

Shares of PPG opened at $139.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.77 and a 12 month high of $153.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.51.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.73%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.