Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 7,917 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,917 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $11,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 84,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 15,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 20,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CARR opened at $38.15 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $41.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CARR. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barclays cut shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.47.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

