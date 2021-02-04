Rupert Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RUPRF) Short Interest Update

Rupert Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RUPRF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the December 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS RUPRF traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $3.40. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,320. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.40. Rupert Resources has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $5.49.

About Rupert Resources

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits, as well as concessions comprising 300 square kilometers land package that is located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland; and the Gold Centre property, which is located in the Balmer Township, Red Lake mining division of Ontario.

