Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Receives $23.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Russel Metals from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Russel Metals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Russel Metals from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Russel Metals from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of RUSMF stock opened at $19.06 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.37. Russel Metals has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $19.06.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates in three segments: Metal Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

