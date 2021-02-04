Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

Sabra Health Care REIT has decreased its dividend by 22.0% over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.71. 12,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,380,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $22.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.75. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.49.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 4.15%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SBRA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabra Health Care REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.64.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

