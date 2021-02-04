Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (SBRA) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 11th

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

Sabra Health Care REIT has decreased its dividend payment by 22.0% over the last three years.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

SBRA stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,627. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $22.47.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 23.42%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SBRA. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Sabra Health Care REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.64.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

Featured Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.