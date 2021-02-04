Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.25 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SAFE BULKERS is an international provider of marine drybulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly grain, iron ore and coal, along worldwide shipping routes for some of the world’s largest consumers of marine drybulk transportation services. “

Get Safe Bulkers alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the company from $1.50 to $1.75 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $1.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Safe Bulkers currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.78.

Safe Bulkers stock opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Safe Bulkers has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $2.15. The company has a market cap of $212.41 million, a PE ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.21.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 251.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,436 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 38,246 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. 12.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 13, 2020, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 9.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,777,000 deadweight tons.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Safe Bulkers (SB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.