SafeCapital (SCAP) Price Hits $0.0403

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One SafeCapital coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0403 or 0.00000109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeCapital has a total market cap of $74,697.33 and approximately $1.52 million worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SafeCapital has traded up 106.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00023045 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00006393 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 57.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00006734 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 28% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001455 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 97.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001540 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 55.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000096 BTC.

SafeCapital Coin Profile

SafeCapital is a coin. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io. The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

SafeCapital can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCapital should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCapital using one of the exchanges listed above.

