SafeCoin (SAFE) Trading Up 54.2% Over Last 7 Days

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One SafeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0451 or 0.00000121 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and $138.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SafeCoin has traded 54.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SafeCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,248.75 or 1.00080463 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $465.51 or 0.01250741 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00024696 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $113.51 or 0.00304993 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.04 or 0.00209686 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002211 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001583 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00035293 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00039995 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

SafeCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.