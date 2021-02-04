salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Holdings Lifted by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,896 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,456 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com accounts for approximately 0.6% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $24,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Barclays set a $276.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of salesforce.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $278.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.72.

CRM traded up $3.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $237.92. 90,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,806,364. The stock has a market cap of $217.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $222.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total value of $1,304,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,819,690.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total transaction of $1,005,813.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,243,879.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,092 shares of company stock worth $19,221,005 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.