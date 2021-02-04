Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.67.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SBH. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sally Beauty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th.

NYSE SBH traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,119,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.54. Sally Beauty has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $16.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.65.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $957.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.54 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 535.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sally Beauty will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sally Beauty news, Director Edward W. Rabin purchased 4,000 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.04 per share, with a total value of $44,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,359.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christian A. Brickman purchased 11,350 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $124,169.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,005,826.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 5.9% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 19,812,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $172,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,196 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 73.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,313,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,249 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.7% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,821,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,900,000 after purchasing an additional 34,810 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 17.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,318,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,528,000 after purchasing an additional 635,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the third quarter valued at about $19,292,000.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

