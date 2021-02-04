Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $936.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.74 million. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 535.36% and a net margin of 3.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SBH traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $15.80. 123,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,119,706. Sally Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $16.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.54 and its 200-day moving average is $11.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.36, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

In other Sally Beauty news, CEO Christian A. Brickman purchased 11,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $124,169.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,571 shares in the company, valued at $5,005,826.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward W. Rabin purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.04 per share, with a total value of $44,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,359.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Sally Beauty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Sally Beauty from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Sally Beauty from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.29.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

