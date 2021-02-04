San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Acquires 87 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,195 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 16,087 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,044,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 589.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Broadcom by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 201,472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $88,215,000 after buying an additional 98,800 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 18,426 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,073,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVGO. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $420.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.59.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $1.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $467.09. The company had a trading volume of 47,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,480. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $478.52. The stock has a market cap of $189.97 billion, a PE ratio of 74.19, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $444.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $381.40.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.20, for a total transaction of $30,484,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 14,025 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.90, for a total transaction of $5,959,222.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,556,816.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 255,863 shares of company stock valued at $106,331,627. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

