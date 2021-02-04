San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Buys 19 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,830 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Netflix comprises about 1.7% of San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Stumpf Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 411.1% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 168.4% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 1,525.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Netflix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $560.00 to $630.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $16.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $555.64. The stock had a trading volume of 174,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,841,490. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $526.62 and its 200 day moving average is $505.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $290.25 and a 52 week high of $593.29. The stock has a market cap of $246.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,602.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total transaction of $230,576,597.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,668,804.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 458,906 shares of company stock worth $240,726,569. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

