San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Buys 41 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IYH. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the third quarter worth $3,833,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 34.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,366,000 after purchasing an additional 14,913 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 102,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,270,000 after purchasing an additional 9,956 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 168.1% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 8,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 89.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 6,232 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYH stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $252.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,644. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $249.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.71. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $156.17 and a one year high of $259.51.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

