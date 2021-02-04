San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Has $699,000 Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 735 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total transaction of $5,265,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,702,017.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.90. The company had a trading volume of 518,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,499,459. The firm has a market cap of $210.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded The Coca-Cola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.76.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

