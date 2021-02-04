San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Makes New $720,000 Investment in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in Capri during the 3rd quarter worth $26,376,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Capri in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,635,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capri in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,058,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,551,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,025,000 after buying an additional 599,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Capri in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,963,000. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CPRI shares. BTIG Research upgraded Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Capri from $28.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Capri from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Capri from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.74.

CPRI traded up $2.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.29. The stock had a trading volume of 61,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,495,543. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.94 and a 200 day moving average of $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.03. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $46.79.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Capri had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 9.23%. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

