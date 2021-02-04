San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Purchases 1,400 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 335.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. TAP Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 163.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 77,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,670,000 after acquiring an additional 48,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 137,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $2.36 on Thursday, hitting $328.74. 1,219,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,072,434. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $315.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $299.48. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $164.93 and a 52 week high of $330.32.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

