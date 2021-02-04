San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Purchases 290 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 263.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 283.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSLC traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.83. The company had a trading volume of 4,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,245. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $44.30 and a one year high of $78.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.08.

