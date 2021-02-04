Sanchez Wealth Management Group Acquires 14,174 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

Sanchez Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 509,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,174 shares during the period. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF makes up about 13.0% of Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Sanchez Wealth Management Group owned 2.44% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF worth $24,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 65,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 30,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000.

JHML stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.29. The stock had a trading volume of 62,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,095. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.08. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $48.97.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.