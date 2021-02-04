Sanchez Wealth Management Group Has $1.99 Million Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Sanchez Wealth Management Group cut its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Bio-Techne accounts for 1.1% of Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,448,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in Bio-Techne by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter valued at $384,000. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter valued at $762,000. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TECH traded up $10.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $378.61. 1,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,992. The company’s 50-day moving average is $330.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.92. The company has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.95, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12-month low of $155.17 and a 12-month high of $399.83.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.25. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 32.69%. The business had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is 33.16%.

In related news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 10,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.94, for a total transaction of $3,278,162.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,844,023.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total value of $1,540,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,871 shares of company stock worth $19,959,265. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Bio-Techne from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Bio-Techne from $289.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $331.36.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

