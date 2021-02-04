SandRidge Permian Trust (OTCMKTS:PERS) Shares Up 8.8% Following Dividend Announcement

SandRidge Permian Trust (OTCMKTS:PERS)’s stock price shot up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $0.43 and last traded at $0.43. 182,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 142,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 69.77%. This is a positive change from SandRidge Permian Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

The firm has a market cap of $22.58 million, a P/E ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.40.

SandRidge Permian Trust (OTCMKTS:PERS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. SandRidge Permian Trust had a net margin of 71.65% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $1.66 million during the quarter.

In other SandRidge Permian Trust news, major shareholder Montare Resources I, Llc purchased 518,233 shares of SandRidge Permian Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.39 per share, for a total transaction of $202,110.87. Insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

SandRidge Permian Trust Company Profile

SandRidge Permian Trust holds royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin located in Andrews County, Texas. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

