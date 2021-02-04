Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (SCZ.V) (CVE:SCZ) Shares Gap Down to $0.44

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (SCZ.V) (CVE:SCZ) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.44, but opened at $0.40. Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (SCZ.V) shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 148,764 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98. The company has a market cap of C$106.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.30.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, as well as for gold, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Rosario project located in the municipality of Charcas in the state of San Luis Potosi; and Veta Grande project that include three concession groups, which consists of 184 mining concessions covering an area of 8,944 hectares in the Zacatecas Mining District, Mexico.

