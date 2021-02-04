Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sasol (NYSE:SSL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sasol Limited is engaged in the mining and processing of coal. It also produces chemicals, explores for and refines crude oil, and manufactures fertilizers and explosives. In addition, it converts coal to petrochemicals products, such as diesel fuels and gasoline. “

Shares of NYSE:SSL opened at $12.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 3.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.28. Sasol has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $16.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSL. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Sasol by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 11,291 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Sasol by 223.6% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 192,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 132,856 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Sasol in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sasol by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 304,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 30,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Sasol by 12.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,846,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,230,000 after acquiring an additional 432,798 shares in the last quarter. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

