ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Raymond James

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SCSC. TheStreet raised shares of ScanSource from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ScanSource from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th.

Shares of SCSC stock opened at $28.97 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.86. The company has a market cap of $736.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ScanSource has a 12-month low of $13.78 and a 12-month high of $35.96.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $810.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.65 million. ScanSource had a positive return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 6.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ScanSource will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ScanSource news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 4,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $108,982.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,872.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Whitchurch sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $215,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares in the company, valued at $451,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCSC. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ScanSource by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,667,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,995,000 after purchasing an additional 169,878 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,623,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,187,000 after acquiring an additional 97,051 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 515.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 71,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 59,620 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ScanSource during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,067,000. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 280,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,566,000 after acquiring an additional 32,049 shares in the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

