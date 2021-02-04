Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Acquired by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 53.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,141 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $5,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,638,000 after purchasing an additional 143,305 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 540.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 62,813 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 84,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 20,634 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 13,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 365,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,694,000 after acquiring an additional 11,890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLB. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.10 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.94.

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $24.39. The company had a trading volume of 332,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,902,627. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.26 and a 200 day moving average of $19.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $33.96 billion, a PE ratio of -3.18, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $11.87 and a 52-week high of $35.66.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

In related news, EVP Ashok Belani sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $325,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 267,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,802,378.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total transaction of $109,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,874.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,981 shares of company stock valued at $500,391. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

