Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Has $2.90 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,164 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weil Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 1,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.79, for a total value of $9,445,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,246,213 shares in the company, valued at $34,280,369,177.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 479,848 shares of company stock valued at $156,378,049. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MA stock traded down $1.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $332.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,028,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,977,641. The company has a market cap of $331.80 billion, a PE ratio of 49.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $337.03 and a 200-day moving average of $332.32. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.42.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.