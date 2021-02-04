Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Invests $208,000 in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.27% of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.81. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,841. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.98. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $24.21 and a 12 month high of $29.10.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.