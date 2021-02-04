Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the December 31st total of 2,370,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 697,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDR. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schneider National by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 4,130.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 188,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 184,390 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the third quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Schneider National by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. 26.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNDR traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.14. 731,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,825. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.68. Schneider National has a 12-month low of $15.36 and a 12-month high of $28.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Schneider National had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Schneider National will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.97%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Schneider National from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Schneider National from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. 140166 lowered shares of Schneider National from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.29.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

