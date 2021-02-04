Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.45-1.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.55. Schneider National also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 1.45-1.60 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. 140166 downgraded shares of Schneider National from a positive rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna cut Schneider National from a positive rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen increased their target price on Schneider National from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Schneider National from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Schneider National in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set an in-line rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.29.

Get Schneider National alerts:

NYSE:SNDR traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.15. 15,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,091. Schneider National has a twelve month low of $15.36 and a twelve month high of $28.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.67 and a 200 day moving average of $23.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Schneider National had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schneider National will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.97%.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.