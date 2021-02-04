Schwab 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,829 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab 1000 ETF were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Schwab 1000 ETF by 18.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $138,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Schwab 1000 ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHK opened at $38.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.84. Schwab 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $21.30 and a 12-month high of $38.85.

Read More: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.