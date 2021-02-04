Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SALT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SALT) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the shipping company on Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

Scorpio Bulkers has increased its dividend by 75.0% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE SALT opened at $18.50 on Thursday. Scorpio Bulkers has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.42 and a 200 day moving average of $15.05.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The shipping company reported ($40.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($40.62). Scorpio Bulkers had a negative net margin of 109.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.90%. Sell-side analysts predict that Scorpio Bulkers will post -6.47 EPS for the current year.

SALT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Scorpio Bulkers from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Scorpio Bulkers from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Scorpio Bulkers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

About Scorpio Bulkers

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 58 vessels that consist of 55 owned and finance leased vessels, including 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 35 Ultramax vessels; five time chartered-in Kamsarmax vessels; and one Ultramax vessel.

