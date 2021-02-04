Scotiabank Raises Rogers Sugar (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) Price Target to $5.75

Rogers Sugar (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $5.50 to $5.75 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RSGUF. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Rogers Sugar from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Rogers Sugar from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th.

RSGUF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.30. 1,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,855. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.42 and its 200-day moving average is $3.92. Rogers Sugar has a 12 month low of $2.73 and a 12 month high of $4.55.

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

