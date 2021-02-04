Security National Bank Cuts Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Security National Bank cut its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Zoetis comprises about 2.5% of Security National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Security National Bank’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $7,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 533.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $1.77 on Thursday, hitting $157.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,252. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $176.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $74.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 27.47%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist raised their price objective on Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.14.

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total value of $1,695,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,197,784.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.06, for a total value of $984,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,838,020.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,427 shares of company stock valued at $18,051,409 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

