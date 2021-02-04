Security National Bank Has $5.15 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Security National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises 1.6% of Security National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Security National Bank’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 140.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.00.

Shares of LMT traded up $3.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $336.37. 20,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,168,878. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $266.11 and a 52 week high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $344.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $370.30.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.29 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

