Security National Bank Purchases Shares of 150,854 Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Security National Bank bought a new position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 150,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,000. Security National Bank owned 0.13% of Hercules Capital as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HTGC. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 204.1% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 684,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,920,000 after acquiring an additional 459,234 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 812,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,402,000 after acquiring an additional 154,909 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 747,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,649,000 after acquiring an additional 108,793 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Hercules Capital by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,138,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,840,000 after purchasing an additional 108,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in Hercules Capital by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 548,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,910,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.89% of the company’s stock.

HTGC stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $15.61. 13,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,447. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $16.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.57.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HTGC shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Hercules Capital from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hercules Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.64.

In other Hercules Capital news, Director Carol L. Foster bought 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $50,011.50. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

