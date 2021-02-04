Security National Bank Sells 100 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Security National Bank reduced its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 650 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,049,567 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,792,598,000 after purchasing an additional 876,624 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $389,451,000 after acquiring an additional 507,918 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2,325.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 304,004 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $107,921,000 after acquiring an additional 291,469 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,237,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,306,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ COST traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $356.34. 49,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,533,275. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $271.28 and a one year high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $157.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $365.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $359.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.64%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $422.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.08.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total value of $362,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,795,685. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.75, for a total transaction of $323,520.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,755,104.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,269 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,998. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

