Security National Bank Sells 85 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Security National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,019 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Security National Bank’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ACN. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 48.9% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.40, for a total value of $664,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,490,224.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total transaction of $796,972.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,785,674.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,701,946 shares of company stock valued at $152,000,420. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.58.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $250.61. 26,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,002,101. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $271.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $256.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.