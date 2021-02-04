Seele-N Hits Market Capitalization of $5.98 Million (SEELE)

Seele-N (CURRENCY:SEELE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 4th. In the last week, Seele-N has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. Seele-N has a market capitalization of $5.98 million and $7.99 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seele-N token can currently be bought for about $0.0086 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Seele-N alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00065262 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 47.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $492.11 or 0.01322646 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00054697 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005802 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00042830 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,863.43 or 0.05008291 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00015761 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00020653 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Seele-N Profile

Seele-N (CRYPTO:SEELE) is a token. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 699,592,066 tokens. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech. Seele-N’s official website is seele.pro.

Seele-N Token Trading

Seele-N can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Seele-N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seele-N and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.