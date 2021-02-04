Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Short Interest Update

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,120,000 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the December 31st total of 5,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on SELB. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Friday, October 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho raised Selecta Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.58.

Shares of NASDAQ SELB opened at $4.97 on Thursday. Selecta Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $5.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.91 million, a PE ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.18.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Selecta Biosciences news, insider Peter G. Traber acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 22.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SELB. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 542.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 13,807 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the third quarter worth $35,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.92% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

