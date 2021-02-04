Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Selective Insurance Group in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 31st. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.71. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.50 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SIGI. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Selective Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

NASDAQ SIGI opened at $63.60 on Tuesday. Selective Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $37.05 and a 1 year high of $70.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.58.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.74. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $798.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Selective Insurance Group by 96.8% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,171,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,336,000 after buying an additional 576,470 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Selective Insurance Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 978,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,536,000 after buying an additional 37,864 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in Selective Insurance Group by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 458,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,708,000 after buying an additional 34,166 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at about $22,253,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Selective Insurance Group by 9.2% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 270,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,927,000 after buying an additional 22,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

