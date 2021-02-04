SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Trading Up 5.3%

SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) shares were up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.48 and last traded at $3.95. Approximately 814,270 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 597% from the average daily volume of 116,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.51 and a 200-day moving average of $3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.05 million, a PE ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 1.67.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 36.29% and a negative net margin of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SemiLEDs stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.35% of SemiLEDs at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.84% of the company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors.

