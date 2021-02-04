Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) CFO Sells $214,260.00 in Stock

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total transaction of $214,260.00.

Emeka Chukwu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 20th, Emeka Chukwu sold 3,000 shares of Semtech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $243,510.00.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Emeka Chukwu sold 3,000 shares of Semtech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $220,260.00.

On Monday, December 14th, Emeka Chukwu sold 10,000 shares of Semtech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total value of $710,400.00.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Emeka Chukwu sold 3,000 shares of Semtech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total transaction of $212,580.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC traded up $1.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.35. 261,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,216. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Semtech Co. has a 52-week low of $26.03 and a 52-week high of $83.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.52 and its 200-day moving average is $63.38.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Semtech had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $154.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semtech in the fourth quarter worth about $577,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Semtech by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,308,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,956,000 after buying an additional 96,839 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Semtech by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 87,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after buying an additional 15,216 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Semtech by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 294,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,614,000 after buying an additional 75,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 187.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Semtech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Semtech from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Semtech from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.08.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

