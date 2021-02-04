Semux Hits 24-Hour Volume of $3,490.00 (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded up 21.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 4th. During the last week, Semux has traded up 14% against the dollar. One Semux token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Semux has a market cap of $106,793.54 and $3,490.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00008288 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00008174 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00007141 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003749 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001383 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001129 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Semux Profile

Semux (SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 tokens. Semux’s official website is www.semux.org. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Buying and Selling Semux

Semux can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

