Serum Trading 34.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SRM)

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. Serum has a total market cap of $134.24 million and $195.74 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Serum has traded 34.2% higher against the dollar. One Serum coin can now be purchased for about $2.68 or 0.00007335 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002734 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00053744 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.26 or 0.00145496 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 129.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.04 or 0.00101194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00063601 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.82 or 0.00245364 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00040296 BTC.

Serum Coin Profile

Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Serum’s official website is projectserum.com.

Serum Coin Trading

Serum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

