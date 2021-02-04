ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Argus raised their price target on the stock from $600.00 to $640.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock. ServiceNow traded as high as $574.26 and last traded at $573.69, with a volume of 12143 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $558.56.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $565.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $620.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $566.86.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.08, for a total transaction of $41,181.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,710.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 332 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.01, for a total transaction of $181,275.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,478 shares in the company, valued at $807,002.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,755 shares of company stock valued at $36,698,629. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in ServiceNow by 351.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 806,439 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $86,765,000 after buying an additional 627,663 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 859.6% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 359,804 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $174,505,000 after purchasing an additional 322,309 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 17.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,876,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $909,944,000 after purchasing an additional 278,285 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 308.1% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 194,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $94,271,000 after purchasing an additional 146,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadview Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $74,555,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $538.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $496.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.36, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

