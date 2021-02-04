Severfield plc (SFR.L) (LON:SFR) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $62.24

Severfield plc (SFR.L) (LON:SFR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $62.24 and traded as high as $72.00. Severfield plc (SFR.L) shares last traded at $70.20, with a volume of 63,197 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of £218.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 70.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 62.24.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. Severfield plc (SFR.L)’s payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

About Severfield plc (SFR.L) (LON:SFR)

Severfield plc, a structural steelwork company, engages in the designing, manufacturing, fabrication, construction, and erection of steelwork activities in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It manufactures metal decking products; composite metal flooring products; and steel and plated beams, steel sections, steelwork products, and intumescent coatings.

