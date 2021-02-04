Shard (SHARD) Price Reaches $0.0736 on Major Exchanges

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 4th. In the last week, Shard has traded 51% higher against the dollar. One Shard coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0736 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Shard has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and $476.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Shard

SHARD is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 25,391,088 coins and its circulating supply is 20,005,832 coins. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Shard’s official website is shardcoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Buying and Selling Shard

