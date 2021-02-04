Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,774,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,382,536,000 after purchasing an additional 646,460 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at about $85,861,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in Deere & Company by 21.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,046,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,585,000 after purchasing an additional 362,615 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at about $73,745,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at about $46,054,000. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $301.14 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $106.14 and a 12-month high of $306.96. The company has a market capitalization of $94.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $284.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 34.98%.

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $4,224,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,920 shares in the company, valued at $10,380,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 44,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total value of $11,370,425.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,424,123.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,468 shares of company stock valued at $31,836,175 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $244.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $296.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.05.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

